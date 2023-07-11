LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A lane will be closed overnight on Interstate 265 starting Tuesday evening.
The Gene Snyder Freeway in east Jefferson County will be reduced to one lane just south of the Old Henry Road exit, Exit 29, starting at 8 p.m. Both northbound and southbound directions will be reduced to one lane, according to I-Move.
The closure will allow crews to set beams for the Avoca Road bridge. The closure is expected to last until 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Drivers are asked to use caution when going through the active work zones.
According to a news release, the I-Move Kentucky project includes improvements to four major sections of I-265, I-71 and I-64.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.