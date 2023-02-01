Crash 265 south at 64 - 2-2-2023.jpg

A major crash shut down I-265 South near I-64 in east Louisville, Ky. LMPD said the crash involved up to six vehicles. Image courtesy Trimarc. Feb. 1, 2023.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A crash involving a semi and multiple vehicles has Interstate 265 closed near Interstate 64. 

Louisville Metro Police said in a release Wednesday that the crash may involve as many as six vehicles including the tractor trailer. I-265 interstate will be "shut down for hours." Traffic is being diverted on to I-64 West. 

According to TRIMARC, the crash happened just before 3:45 p.m. at the start of the afternoon rush. Traffic in the area is experiencing major delays. 

LMPD says two people were transported from the scene with injuries police say are not life-threatening. No condition or additional information was released. 

This story will be updated. 

