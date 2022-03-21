LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Interstate 265 west is expected to be shut down for several hours after a two-vehicle crash, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said a driver left the roadway on I-265 west at Billtown Road, over-corrected and then hit another vehicle.
The woman, who has not been identified yet, then left the road and hit a tree. She was rushed to University of Louisville Hospital with what's believed to be critical injuries.
The driver in the other vehicle that was hit, a man, drove himself to the hospital with what are believed to be minor injuries.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.
