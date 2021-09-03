LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A portion of Interstate 64 will shut down for five consecutive weekends, beginning Friday, Sept. 10.
The eastbound and westbound lanes of I-64 will be closed at the Cochran Hill Tunnels to upgrade and install LED lighting. Crews will also clean the tunnel and do maintenance while traffic is diverted.
Below are the dates and times for the closures:
- 9 p.m. Sept. 10 to 5 a.m. Sept. 13
- 9 p.m. Sept. 17 to 5 a.m. Sept. 20
- 9 p.m. Sept. 24 to 5 a.m. Sept 27
- 9 p.m. Oct. 1 to 5 a.m. Oct. 4
- 9 p.m. Oct. 8 to 5 a.m. Oct 11
There will be signs for a detour set up. Westbound drivers will take Exit 10 (Cannons Lane) and take Lexington Road down to Grinstead Drive to re-enter I-64. Eastbound drivers will take Exit 8 (Grinstead Drive) and take Lexington Road to Cannon Lanes to re-enter I-64.
The date and duration of the closures could change based on weather or other unforeseen delays.
The lighting upgrade is part of a statewide project by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to replace more than 18,000 lights with LEDs, which last longer and are more energy efficient.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.