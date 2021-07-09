LOUSIVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The westbound lanes of I-64 have been reopened after police investigated a shooting on the interstate near Blankenbaker Parkway.
According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, someone reported a shooting on I-64 shortly before 10:15 a.m. That shooting took place at the 17.8 mile marker, according to Mitchell.
Police say officers on the scene found a male shooting victim at that location. That man has been transported to the hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, according to police.
Mitchell says the suspect's vehicle fled west on I-64. It is not known what led up to the shooting. Anyone with any information is asked to call the LMPD crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous.
The westbound lanes of I-64 were briefly shut down during the investigation, and traffic was being rerouted onto the Gene Snyder Freeway (I-265).
This story will be updated.
