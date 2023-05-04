LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fatal crash on Interstate 64 East at the Corydon exit in Harrison County is expected to close the interstate for several hours Thursday.
The crash occurred with a semitruck around 4 p.m. Harrison County Sheriff Nick Smith said officers, state police and first responders are all on scene.
Eastbound traffic must exit at Corydon, go to State Road 62 in Corydon, or to State Road 64 at New Salisbury to continue east.
INDOT said as of 5:40 p.m. that I-64 East had reopened but the off ramp from I-64E to State Road 135 in Corydon remains closed.
