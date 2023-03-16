LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Sherman Minton Renewal project has announced scheduled lane closures for Friday, March 31 through Saturday, April 1, 2023.
Crews will be pouring concrete on the lower deck of I-64 in the evenings of March 31 and April 1, weather permitting, according to a news release.
During this time, the right lane of eastbound I-64 will close on or after 6 p.m. on Friday, March 31, and will remain closed until Saturday, April 1 around 1 p.m.
Traffic on eastbound I-64 will be allowed across the top desk of the Sherman Minton Bridge. Also, the eastbound I-64 exit ramp to New Albany will stay open during the closure. However, access to I-64 eastbound from New Albany and eastbound I-64 to I-264 will be closed on both Friday and Saturday.
Motorists are asked to use caution and encouraged to use alternative routes during the closure.
