LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A reminder for drivers: part of the Sherman Minton Bridge will be shut down this weekend.
The eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 will close Friday at 10 p.m. and will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday. Crews will patch the bridge deck while it's closed.
That means drivers going from New Albany to Louisville will have to detour onto I-265 and I-65 South to get across the Ohio River.
Two westbound lanes on the top deck of the bridge will remain open.
The work is part of a major rehabilitation and painting project that will add up to 30 years of life to the 59-year-old bridge.
