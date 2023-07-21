Sherman Minton construction drone view

A drone view of Sherman Minton Bridge on July 20, 2023. (WDRB photo)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A previously closed lane Interstate 64 West on the top deck of the Sherman Minton bridge reopened Friday.

On Wednesday, the lane closed after a component of the bridge deck on the Indiana Approach Bridge was found to be in need of immediate repair. There was also no access from I-64 West to the New Albany exit during the closure.

There's still a possibility of nightly lane closures as crews continue working on Phase 3 of the project.

