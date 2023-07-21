LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A previously closed lane Interstate 64 West on the top deck of the Sherman Minton bridge reopened Friday.
On Wednesday, the lane closed after a component of the bridge deck on the Indiana Approach Bridge was found to be in need of immediate repair. There was also no access from I-64 West to the New Albany exit during the closure.
There's still a possibility of nightly lane closures as crews continue working on Phase 3 of the project.
The westbound I-64 lane on the top deck of the Sherman Minton Bridge has reopened. Crews completed repairs on the bridge deck earlier today.Nightly lane closures are still possible as crews continue work on Phase 3 of the project.@KYTCDistrict5 | @INDOTSoutheast pic.twitter.com/M1hXwLOjPG— Sherman Minton Renewal (@ShermanRenewal) July 21, 2023
