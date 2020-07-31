LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Interstate 65 interchange in Jackson County, Indiana, will shut down Aug. 10 so crews can begin work on a $7.8 million reconstruction project.
Crews will remove the existing ramps on State Road 11 and reconfigure the area. The new interchange will feature two single-lane roundabouts.
The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) said the new features will be both safer and more efficient.
The interchange is expected to reopen in November.
"Drivers are reminded to slow down, use extra caution and travel distraction-free through all work zones," INDOT said in a news release. "All work is weather dependent."
