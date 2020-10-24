LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --The northbound lanes of I-65 in Scott County were closed after a fatal crash at the 26.5 mile marker on Saturday morning.
According to Indiana State Police, the northbound lane near Scottsburg was shut down for several hours. Northbound traffic was diverted at the 19 mile marker, at the Henryville exit. All lanes are now open.
ISP Sellersburg is currently working a serious injury crash I-65 northbound at the 26.5 mile marker in Scott County. All northbound traffic is being diverted off at the 19 mile marker on to US31. Units on scene expect northbound I-65 to be closed a minimum of 2 hours. pic.twitter.com/sh6pA8Dg4X— Sgt. Carey Huls (@ISPSellersburg) October 24, 2020
Sadly, this is now a fatal crash. ISP crash reconstruction team reamins on scene and the roadway is still closed.— Sgt. Carey Huls (@ISPSellersburg) October 24, 2020
According to a spokesperson for the Indiana State Police, officers believe a car hit a deer. The car was disabled and partially in the road. According to police, the driver of the car got out of the vehicle. A semi truck did not see the car and hit it. The truck then went off the road and into the tree line. The driver of the semi was killed in the crash.
