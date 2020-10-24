crash i-65.jpg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --The northbound lane of I-65 in Scott County is closed after a fatal crash at the 26.5 mile marker.

According to Indiana State Police, the northbound lane near Scottsburg is currently shut down. All northbound traffic is being diverted at the 19 mile marker, at the Henryville exit. 

Crews on scene expect the I-65 lane to be closed for at least two hours.

No other information has been released.

