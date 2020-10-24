LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --The northbound lane of I-65 in Scott County is closed after a fatal crash at the 26.5 mile marker.
According to Indiana State Police, the northbound lane near Scottsburg is currently shut down. All northbound traffic is being diverted at the 19 mile marker, at the Henryville exit.
ISP Sellersburg is currently working a serious injury crash I-65 northbound at the 26.5 mile marker in Scott County. All northbound traffic is being diverted off at the 19 mile marker on to US31. Units on scene expect northbound I-65 to be closed a minimum of 2 hours. pic.twitter.com/sh6pA8Dg4X— Sgt. Carey Huls (@ISPSellersburg) October 24, 2020
Sadly, this is now a fatal crash. ISP crash reconstruction team reamins on scene and the roadway is still closed.— Sgt. Carey Huls (@ISPSellersburg) October 24, 2020
Crews on scene expect the I-65 lane to be closed for at least two hours.
No other information has been released.
