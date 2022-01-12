LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was killed Wednesday morning on Interstate 65 in downtown Louisville.
Louisville Metro Police said just after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, a car going north on I-65 hit a man who was in the road near the St. Catherine Street exit.
That man was taken to University Hospital, where he later died.
It is unknown why the man was outside his vehicle and on the interstate. A second collision happened in the backup of the first crash.
The interstate reopened just before 10 a.m.
