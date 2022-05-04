LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All lanes of Interstate 65 were temporarily shut down shortly before noon Wednesday after a tractor trailer fire created so much smoke that it caused a vision hazard for drivers.
By 12:30 p.m., they were back open.
According to a MetroSafe supervisor, the incident took place on I-65 near the Gene Snyder Freeway, and both the north and southbound lanes were temporarily closed while first responders waited for the smoke to clear.
At the time of this writing, traffic was back to normal and there were no reports of any injures.
