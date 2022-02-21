LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All lanes of Interstate 65 in southern Indiana near Interstate 265 were shut down during a police investigation on Monday night.
Sgt. Carey Huls with Indiana State said "multiple agencies" were at the scene of the investigation, where a suspect from Carmel, Ind. has been arrested. It's unclear what led up to the arrest.
Police found the suspect hiding in the woods. The Carmel Police Department is also at the scene.
This story will be updated.
