LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The northbound lanes of I-71 are back open -- and one southbound lane is open -- after the interstate was completely shut down briefly Monday morning due to vehicle fire.
According to an Oldham County dispatcher, both the northbound and southbound lanes were shut down between the 13 and 14 mile markers, near Crestwood and Peewee Valley.
The crash took place sometime around 8:45 a.m.
It's not known if there are any injuries.
This story will be updated.
