LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There will be several detours on Interstate 71 in Oldham County this weekend due to blasting. As of part of the I-Move project, crews are widening the interstate from four to six lanes.
Beginning at 8 p.m. Friday, I-71 northbound near exit 14 will be reduced to one lane. At 7 a.m. Saturday, I-71 northbound will be closed and traffic will be detoured at exit 14 in Crestwood.
The closure is expected to last until after the blast and cleanup takes place, which could take several hours, according to officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC). Lane closures are also expected for 15 minutes around 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday for additional blasting work.
Following those closures, I-71 near Crestwood will remain reduced to one lane through 6 a.m. Monday.
Oldham County Police will be in the area to direct traffic and is the public to choose an alternate route.
