LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All lanes of Interstate 71 North approaching Interstate 264 are closed after a crash.
The traffic backup starts just past the Zorn Avenue exit, which drivers are being encouraged to use as a detour.
A MetroSafe dispatcher told WDRB News a crash involving a motorcyclist was reported just before 6 p.m. Thursday.
Louisville Metro Police, fire and EMS are all on scene.
According to TRIMARC, the road is expected to be closed for at least an hour for police to investigate and crews to clear the scene.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information from Louisville Metro Police becomes available.
