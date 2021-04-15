LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A tractor-trailer crash has closed I-71 North near the Jefferson-Oldham County line.
The crash occurred around 6 a.m. Thursday at the construction zone just inside Oldham County. Dispatchers at the Oldham County Sheriff's office say the semi is leaking diesel fuel and the interstate will be closed for "awhile." The driver of the semi was reported to be hurt in the crash.
Drivers should take the Gene Snyder to Highway 22 North as a detour.
This story will be updated.
