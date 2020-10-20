LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pumpkin smashed through a car windshield on Interstate 70 on Sunday and came within inches of hitting an Indiana State University student.
Caleb Needham was heading home on the interstate around 4 a.m. near an overpass at County Road 525E in Hendricks County, southwest of Indianapolis, when the pumpkin busted through the glass and crashed into the passenger seat.
“The officer said if it would’ve come through on my side, I probably would have died,” Needham said.
The driver said that he saw a semitrailer swerve in front of him just before the pumpkin smashed into his vehicle.
“I just started shaking, because I guess I was so scared,” Needham said. “I entered like a shocked state. I’m like, ‘What just happened? Where did this pumpkin come from?’ I could honestly just have died right there.”
Needham pulled over, turned on his flashers and called police.
“I don’t know. I guess something just took over my body, or I guess God telling me to keep calm,” he said.
Indiana State Police said people have to realize that such an incident is anything but a Halloween prank.
“This is something we take very seriously," Sgt. John Perrine said. "This is a criminal act that could have criminal consequences, and so we want people to know this is a very serious offense to do that. You could kill somebody."
Police urged people to pay attention to overpasses.
“We are asking people to be vigilant. Watch those overpasses," Perrine said. "If you see something suspicious, if you see children or teenagers up on those overpasses, report that to 911 right away so we can respond and investigate."
Police also asked that anyone with information about the incident call authorities, according to a story by FOX59.
Meanwhile, Needham said he is glad no one was hurt.
“I’m glad it happened to me, where it was just me in the car, and it wasn’t like a family coming back from vacation, like a family loses a mother or father or a child or their children,” he said.
