LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A prime piece of of real estate in the Highlands is getting a new tenant.
I Love Tacos is taking over the Panera Bread location on Bardstown Road that closed over the summer.
The Mexican restaurant opened its first location in Jeffersontown off Taylorsville Road during the coronavirus pandemic. One of the owners say its doing so well, they decided to expand to a second location, near Seviche A Latin on Bardstown Road.
Owners hope to hope the new location by December.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.