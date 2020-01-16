LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 91-year-old woman in Indianapolis ditched her walker for her dancing shoes, and a video of the event went viral.
According to a report by Fox 59, Julia Lewis is a longtime resident of Magnolia Springs Southpointe. She recently returned from a hospital stay and graduated from therapy services with Golden Age.
She told the staff, "You've got me feeling so good, I want to dance! Do you mind if I do the jitterbug to celebrate? I'm loving life!"
And that's exactly what she did.
Lewis loves dancing, and she dances all the time. She told Fox 59 she's never taken dance classes.
"That's just what we did when we were young," she said.
She started dancing as a teenager, and she said she loves dancing to anything by Elvis.
A video of her dance was posted on social media by Golden Age Home Healthcare LLC.
