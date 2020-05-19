LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Work has began on the I-Move Kentucky construction project, which combines four large interstate construction projects in Jefferson and Oldham counties.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said crews will be milling and replacing asphalt Tuesday night between mile markers 23 and 25 on Interstate 265. The work will occur between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.
Crews also began work on the bridge over Interstate 71 on Brownsboro Road on Monday. Motorists will experience minor traffic stops while crews build a retaining wall.
“As we work to ensure the health and safety of Kentuckians during this time, we must continue to move transportation forward responsibly with the current situation and long-term vitality of the state in mind,” said Gov. Andy Beshear.
The I-Move Kentucky project is expected to be complete by the end of 2023.
