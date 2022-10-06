MT. WASHINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thursday morning, winners were announced for this year's St. Jude Dream Home giveaway.
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital partnered with WDRB and several sponsors to give away the St. Jude Dream Home.
Tickets sold out this year, raising $700,000 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Proceeds support life-saving treatments for children fighting cancer and other life-threatening diseases from all around the world, including Louisville.
At St. Jude, families never receive a bill, largely because of donations like those raised during this Dream Home giveaway.
The Dream Home is 2,700 square feet and is located in the Bluegrass Meadows neighborhood in Mt. Washington. It has four bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths. It's valued at $475,000. Time and materials were provided by Fischer Homes.
Amy Ward won this year's Dream Home for the Louisville area.
"I just literally stood up and was screaming all over my house and ran outside and yelled at my neighbor -- 'I won a house!'"
Ward has lived in Mt. Washington for decades and said her current home is only about one and a half miles away from the Dream Home. She toured the Dream Home -- her new home -- on Thursday. Ward said she will likely sell her current home and move into this one, at least for a year or two.
"I'm single, I have one income, I work two jobs to stay afloat, and for this to happen to someone -- little ole me -- is crazy," she said.
Ward said she only bought one ticket. She learned about the giveaway through watching WDRB in the Morning.
Ward's own family has experienced loss due to cancer. She said one of her sisters passed away in her 30s after a battle with breast cancer.
Her other sister is a cancer survivor. Ward said she's thankful for places like St. Jude Children's Research Hospital for providing care for kids without families having to worry about a bill.
"It's hard enough on them to watch that kind of stuff, much less to have to worry about your bills too, and to work and take off work and worry about losing your job and yeah, I can't image going through that," she said.
Ward said her favorite room in the Dream Home is the master bedroom with the walk-in closet. But she said thinks the entire house is beautiful. She called the overall experience of winning the Dream Home "overwhelming."
"I'm just a single person that's just trying to stay alive and afloat with their bills and prices going up and for this to happen, I'm like -- I would've never been able to own a home like this. Not with one income," she said.
There were other prizes as part of the giveaway aside from the Dream Home.
The winners of each prize are listed below:
- $1,500 VISA gift card winner: Thomas Schiller
- Nashville weekend getaway winner: Kimberly Saltsman
- $2,500 grocery gift card winner: Carol Walker
