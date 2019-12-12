LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A federal lawsuit claims that an unarmed man was brutally beaten by U.S. Immigration Enforcement agents in front of his Valley Station home earlier this year.
The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Louisville, says Mario Portales-Castro was leaving for work when he was swarmed by ICE agents and beaten to the point where he had to be sent to the hospital.
"Louisville ICE agents then began kicking Plaintiff repeatedly in the head to the point that he lost consciousness and suffered a skull fracture," the complaint reads.
Portales-Castro's attorney, David Johnson, said his client was not armed and was not resisting arrest.
According to federal court documents, Portales-Castro was indicted in September and accused of illegally re-entering the country. Johnson said that's immaterial to the civil lawsuit he filed.
"These officers went above and beyond what it would take to put a man into custody," Johnson said. "At some point, this stuff crosses a line to pre-trial punishment where due process is completely thrown at the window."
Portales-Castro is currently being held at the Grayson County Detention Center. He's charged with resisting arrest.
"Watching my dad getting beaten, I felt like he was going to die or something," said Jocy Portales, Portales-Castros daughter. "All of them, not just one or two, all of them started hitting him, beating him up, kicking him in his head."
An ICE spokesperson said the agency doesn't comment on pending litigation.
The lawsuit seeks a jury trial and damages.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.