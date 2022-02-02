LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentuckiana is preparing for a potentially dangerous ice storm, which is expected to hit our area on Thursday.
Many are concerned about problems on the roadways, making sure drivers are aware and getting crews to respond to icy conditions.
Electronic signs are in place over most major roadways in metro Louisville. There are more than 40 around the city that are used to warn about traffic conditions.
The signs are part of TRIMARC, and each will be especially important to the team of 20 people helping communicate what's happening on area interstates.
TRIMARC has more than 100 cameras positioned around Louisville. Its team said it's business as usual as it gears up for the ice storm, since reporting wrecks and road conditions as their everyday job -- 24/7. It might just be a big busier than usual.
TRIMARC supervisor Howard Anglin said the key to keeping roads as safe as possible is constant communication with emergency service agencies like LMPD and Metro Safe.
"That's the most important thing because we got the eyes mostly, but MetroSafe has the ears. They get the calls and they transfer to us, or we see it on camera, and we transfer it to them. So it's very important that we communicate well with each other," Anglin said.
Ahead of the storm impact on Thursday, TRIMARC is making sure signs and cameras are working properly. It also recommends drivers stay off roads, if at all possible.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is also telling drivers to have an emergency travel kit in their car during the ice storm. It suggests keeping a first aid kid, an extra hat , gloves, blanket or sleeping bag in the vehicle along with non-perishable food and water, portable phone chargers, a flashlight with extra batteries, a shovel and a bag of sand or litter.
To get the latest road updates with traffic and wrecks on the interstates and in downtown Louisville, follow along with TRIMARC on social media and on their website.
