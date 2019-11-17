LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The woman killed in a fatal crash involving a TARC van on St. Andrews Church Rd. on Nov. 11 has been identified by the deputy coroner as 81-year-old Jewell Laster.
The crash took place around 5:17 p.m. on St. Andrews Church Rd. after a TARC van collided with a vehicle making a turn from the church parking lot.
Laster was pronounced dead after being transported to University Hospital and two others were injured.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.