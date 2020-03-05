CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) — Wildlife in Need and its owner, Tim Stark, are fighting for their lives.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is fighting to pull the Charlestown, Indiana, zoo's license after documenting more than 100 violations of the Animal Welfare Act. Additionally, Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill has filed a lawsuit to shut Wildlife in Need down after allegations of animal abuse.
Now, WDRB News is learning about another fight that could also put Stark's operation in jeopardy.
U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley, a lawmaker from Chicago, has filed a federal bill — known as the Big Cat Public Safety Act — that would limit private possession of big cats like lions and tigers and end "playtime sessions" with baby tigers offered at Wildlife in Need and other roadside zoos across the country.
Stark's operation is part of the reason Quigley filed the Big Cat Public Safety Act, the lawmaker said. Quigley is aware of the litigation against Stark and the often-profane interviews the zoo owner has given to WDRB News.
"Obviously, besides the fact that he might have missed his media training, this purveyor doesn't have a clue what the problem is here," Quigley said. "It's troubling, because the animals are treated poorly. It's troubling, because the people — other people — are at risk."
So far, Quigley's bill has attracted bipartisan support and a companion bill in the U.S. Senate.
"It's hard to — very hard to — track how the Senate moves forward with anything, but we're optimistic that this bill will pass through both houses, you know, before the fall," Quigley said.
Stark is well aware of Quigley's bill. He said it isn't needed because his big cats are happy, although documents allege Stark has stomped tiger cubs and even beat a leopard to death with a ball bat.
"They're not mentally deranged or duh-huh-huh because we used them for interaction with the public," Stark said in a recent interview. "They love the attention. They thrive on it, especially when they're young. Am I an a*****e? Oh, yeah. Especially when it comes to protecting my animals. When it comes to standing my ground for the animals. You can bet your a*s I'm an a*****e."
As for Attorney General Hill's lawsuit, state investigators have Friday and Saturday to search Wildlife in Need to make sure all animals are safe here while the lawsuit proceeds.
