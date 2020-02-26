LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you’re smelling lots of skunks this month, don’t be alarmed. It’s a typical byproduct of skunk mating season.
“That distinct odor of a skunk could be an uninterested female or from an unlucky skunk that wandered too close to the road in search of a mate,” according to a Facebook post by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources.
“When skunk romance doesn’t stink,” the department wrote, “a litter of 5-9 ‘kits’ are born during the late spring.”
Kentucky is home to the striped skunk, which lives up to four years and weighs as much as 18 pounds, according to the Kentucky Wildlife Center.
The center said skunks usually spray “as a last resort self-defense.” The skunk’s glands hold enough for up to six “uses.” It takes 10 days for the supply to be regenerated.
