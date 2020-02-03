LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A bill that would shield Indiana schools and teachers from the negative ramifications of poor ILEARN scores has been sent to Gov. Eric Holcomb’s desk.
Senate Bill 2, the two-year “hold harmless” legislation, easily cleared the House on an 89-0 vote Monday.
The legislation, if signed into law, would keep the state from using ILEARN results to impose penalties against school corporations and teachers for the 2018-19 and 2019-20 school years. In Indiana, standardized test scores are used to determine whether the state imposes turnaround efforts at schools and whether teachers receive bonuses.
Policymakers throughout Indiana have expressed support for keeping low ILEARN scores from negatively affecting school corporations.
In fact, Gov. Eric Holcomb and Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick were among the first to call for schools to get relief from the 2018-19 ILEARN results in August.
Those calls came days before the first round of ILEARN tests was released. Those results showed that fewer than half of Indiana’s students scored proficient in both reading and math.
