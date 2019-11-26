LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An illegal dumper was caught in the act for a second time by Louisville solid waste workers.
The workers said they impounded a 2003 Lincoln Navigator after they found it on West Kentucky Street in the Parkland neighborhood.
The man who owned the SUV was caught on video dumping tree debris and other items in October, officials said. It's the second time he's been cited for illegal dumping since June 2018.
Authorities have impounded 13 vehicles this year for illegal dumping.
