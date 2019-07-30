LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police say two juveniles are charged after a pursuit of a stolen car ended with a crash in southern Indiana.
According to a release, on Monday just after 4:50 p.m., police received a call from a driver that a blue Honda Accord was speeding on I-65 south and "was weaving from lane to lane." Officials say a check of the vehicle's license plate showed the vehicle had been stolen from Illinois.
An officer with Crothersville Police later spotted the car and tried to pull it over near the 40-mile marker. The officer began pursuing the vehicle when it didn't pull over. Indiana State troopers and Jackson County deputies also joined the pursuit as the pursued vehicle reached speeds of close to 140 miles per hour.
Police say the chase continued south on I-65 into Scott County and attempts to use Stop-Sticks were not successful. The car eventually collided with a semi-tractor trailer and a 2019 Infiniti, before coming to rest on the west side of the interstate near the 31 mile marker.
According to authorities, two juveniles inside the vehicle fled the scene on foot but were soon arrested. A third juvenile who was inside the vehicle had to be removed and was taken to U of L Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Officials say all three juveniles were from Illinois.
The two juveniles who fled the scene and were later detained were treated for minor injuries and taken to the Clark County Youth Detention Center.
The driver of the Infiniti was also taken to U of L Hospital, but was later released. The driver of the semi trailer refused treatment at the scene.
I-65 was closed until about 10 p.m. while police investigated the crash and workers cleaned up spilled diesel fuel.
