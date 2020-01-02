LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB and Fox News) -- Marijuana is now legal in Illinois, and some residents stood in line for hours to be among the first to get their hands on the drug that remains illicit in more than half the states.
Sales of the marijuana and related products, such as oils and edibles, began Wednesday. The state’s nearly three dozen dispensaries sold more than 1 million products.
Hundreds of customers stood in line for hours to be among the first buyers. The state’s first legal marijuana customer, Jackie Ryan, clapped her hands in excitement when she completed her purchase.
“It’s better than Christmas when I got my Barbie dreamhouse,” she said.” This is great. This is really exciting. This is wonderful.”
Even Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton got in on the action.
The law signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker allows anyone over 21 to use the drug recreationally. People can own up to 30 grams of cannabis flower and up to 5 grams of concentrate. However, the drugs cannot be consumed in public. Previously the drug could be used only for medical reasons.
Illinois is the 11th state to legalize marijuana. Six more states -- New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Florida, Vermont, and Arizona -- could pass similar laws this year.
Illinois dispensaries generated $3.2 million in sales on the first day, and state officials project reefer revenue by 2022 could reach $250 million.
