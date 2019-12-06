LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Illinois town is introducing an innovative way to curb illegal parking while helping those in need.
In lieu of paying a parking ticket, offenders will be able to donate to the town's food pantry. From now until the end of January 2020, anyone with a parking tickets can use the food pantry donation program. Offenders must bring up to five nonperishable food items to the police department within 10 days of receiving the ticket.
The police said while this may cause a dip in village revenue, it will not be extensive.
