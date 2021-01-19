LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentuckains are not the only ones facing unemployment issues. Hoosiers in Indiana are too.
Alicia Denson, a Jeffersonville mother of four, said she stopped getting her unemployment benefits in October and has since reached out on numerous occasions to try and get help from the state's unemployment office.
"My rental assistance ends in February. So I'm worried that I'm going to fall even more behind," Denson said while tears streamed down her face. "I've literally drained all of my bank accounts, and I'm literally living day by day hoping that I can live another day. I'm afraid I'm going to be under a bridge one day."
Elizabeth Hardin, of Washington County, said she has not received any unemployment money since Thanksgiving. She said she and her husband have gone through most of their savings and worries what will happen if funds do not roll in soon.
"Unfortunately we won't have food. We won't have electric. We won't have internet. I mean we're one of the very lucky ones that everything's paid off," Hardin said.
A spokesperson for the Indiana Department of Workforce Development told WDRB News 80-85% of claims are paid within three weeks and typically the rest have more complex issues, like indicators of fraud that need further investigation.
Both Denson and Hardin said when they call to see where their claims stand they get the run-around.
"You're never guided to 'here's your situation. Here's who can help you,'" Hardin said.
Those in the same boat are now banding together on social media and sharing their stories of hardship.
"There are thousands of people struggling just like me who have nothing and no answers and it's scary," Denson said.
WDRB News sent the Indiana Department of Workforce Development a list of questions Tuesday. A spokesperson said they will likely give more answers Wednesday.
