RADCLIFF, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly a month after losing just about everything they owned in a fire, a Radcliff family is getting back on their feet.
The mobile home caught on fire last month but thanks to Kentuckiana generosity, the family will soon be moving into a new mobile home.
Savannah Mitchell has a lot of work to do but she's not complaining.
"I'm excited. Happy," Mitchell said.
This week her new mobile home was installed and ready to be inspected.
Last month, Mitchell's house and car were destroyed in a fire at the Paradise Park Mobile Home Community in Hardin County.
"Makes me feel very thankful," she said.
Mitchell said after the tragedy, she didn't expect something like this so soon. But Mitchell and her family have been lifted by the kindness and generosity of strangers.
"I was lucky and somebody donated another vehicle so we've got a car now," Mitchell said.
Mitchell also used donations and a GoFundMe to pay cash for the 2005 mobile home.
John Wright, the director of public relations for Hardin County Schools, has also been helping with donations. He got handed a $1,000 check for the family at a community luncheon.
"It's a great testament to the power of this community," Wright said.
Wright said the stress of the fire and losing everything has also been tough on Mitchell's two young sons.
"Even in their little minds, they were worried about mom, they were worried about their home," Wright said. "How can we get back, get our family back together and get in one place and under one roof again."
Mitchell said her boys are not only looking forward to having the family under one roof but are already excited to get back to other normal activities again at home.
"They are already planning slumber parties," Mitchell said.
Mitchell hopes they're able to move in by the end of the month.
To donate to the family, contact Meadow View Elementary School Family Resource Center Coordinator Erica Scott by calling (270) 352-0500 or emailing erica.scott@hardin.kyschools.us.
To donate to the GoFundMe account, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.