LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Five employees at a Wendy's got quite the scare Wednesday night when a semi truck came crashing through the front door of the fast food restaurant just off Interstate 64 in Spencer County, Indiana.
The crash was caused by the semi truck's brakes failing, Spencer County officials said. The 100,000-pound truck went all the way through the restaurant and even pushed things out of the other side.
The five employees, who were closing up the Wendy's at the time of the crash, were not hurt, officials said.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.