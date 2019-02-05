LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Cher performed for a full house at the KFC Yum! Center on Monday night, and she didn't disappoint those coming to see a spectacle of sequins and flash.
The 72-year-old sang many of the hits from her five decade career including a duet of "I Got You Babe" with a video of her late partner Sonny Bono. With costume and wig changes between nearly every song, Cher gave fans the parade of color and sparkle you'd expect of any Las Vegas show.
Production numbers included songs from her current ABBA covers of "Fernando" and "Dancing Queen." She sprinkled in some favorites like "Woman's World," "Walkin' in Memphis" and "The Shoop Shoop Song." But she finished strong with her mega-hits including "I Found Someone," "Believe" and "If I Could Turn Back Time," which she performed in the same infamous sheer black body suit from the video made in 1989.
The multi-talented Niles Rodgers opened the show with Chic playing upbeat, disco hits including "Le Freak." But he also led the band in performing hits he either played on or produced including "Good Times," "Upside Down," and "We Are Family."
