IMAGES | Christmas Tree Lane gingerbread sculpture on display at The Brown Hotel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- What do you do with 90 pounds of gingerbread and 42 pounds of icing? You make a holiday masterpiece.

A 3D gingerbread sculpture called Christmas Tree Lane is on display at the Brown Hotel. The annual tradition features Santa and his holiday helpers.

A team of Chefs started working on the edible display before Halloween to make sure it was ready in time for the holidays.

"Everything you see behind us is 100% handmade," Kimberly Maxey, Brown Hotel pastry chef, said. "All of it's edible. You can pick it up and eat it, even though we'd love it if you didn't."

Christmas Tree Lane will be on display in the hotel's lobby through the month of December.

