JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — The Clark County Health Department is showing off its new facility.
The $1 million, 9,600-square-foot facility has been standing at 1201 Wall Street in Jeffersonville, Indiana, for about a month, but officials held its grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday.
Thirty-two full-time employees staff the new facility, which also houses birth and death records and provides immunizations and vaccines.
"Today, we had our coronavirus community informational meeting," Clark County Health Officer Eric Yazel said. "Normally, we would have had to have that off site; we would have some of our meetings at our kitchen table at our old health department — I mean, that's literally what we've moved to. Now, we have a community conference room (and) can do all sorts of community education projects."
The facility is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
