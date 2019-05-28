LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fire crews were called to the scene of a warehouse fire in the Russell neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.
According to a MetroSafe supervisor, the initial calls came in just before 3 p.m. reporting that there was a fire at a vacant warehouse.
Fire crews were called to the scene of a warehouse fire in the 1400 block of Magazine Street in the Russell neighborhood on the afternoon of Tuesday, May 28, 2019.
Crews were called to the intersection of South 15th Street and Magazine Street, where heavy smoke could be seen pouring from the building. That smoke could be seen from blocks away.
MetroSafe says five fire engines and four fire trucks have been called to the two-alarm fire.
No one has been injured, according to MetroSafe. MetroSafe says fire crews have opted to adopt a defensive strategy by allowing the fire to burn itself out.
Broadway was closed at the intersection with South 15th Street.
The warehouse has been vacant for 30 years. It was originally built in 1922 as the National Candy Company Frank A. Menne factory. It has changed hands several times since then.
In January,
plans were announced to spend $34 million to turn the building into a mixed-use development. The Housing Partnership Inc. (HPI) planned to partner with Louisville Metro government and One West -- a non-profit organization created to drive growth in west Louisville -- to redevelop the building.
The plan was to create two floors of affordable senior housing, then open up the rest for retail and commercial space.
"This is such a highly visible property that's been in this state for so long that, once it gets under construction and comes back to life, we hope that it helps continue the energy that's going on," said HPI President and CEO Andrew Hawes in January, when the plans were announced.
There is no word yet on how today's fire will affect those plans.
Stay with WDRB News. We'll update this story as it develops.
