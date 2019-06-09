LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dark clouds couldn't keep dogs and their owners away from the 25th edition of the Waggin Trail Walk and Festival.
All kinds of pups came out to Water Tower Park on Sunday to help raise money for the Kentucky Humane Society.
The festival featured a walk, food trucks, beer and music. You could also adopt a dog or horse on-site.
The humane society said the walk and festival is its second-largest fundraiser of the year and has a huge impact on the more than 6,000 dogs, cats and horses the organization takes in every year.
"All of these animals would not have a second chance without the Ky. Humane Society, said Megan Decker, media and public relations coordinator for the society.
"The Kentucky Humane Society is a local no-kill organization, so none of our animals are in danger for time or space reasons. But unfortunately with a lot of rural counties, their animals are. So we pull from them. So we're really animals a second chance at life."
