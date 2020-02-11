AMERICA'S BEST INN DEMOLITION 5.jpg

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- An empty lot is all that remains of the former America's Best Inn and Suites in Clarksville.

WDRB's drone captured new footage of the site just off of Interstate 65 at Eastern Boulevard on Tuesday. The last remaining sign was toppled and crews started work to remove it.

IMAGES | Empty lot is all that remains of former America's Best Inn and Suites in Clarksville

1 of 8

America's Best Inn and Suites closed last year, forcing about 150 people to move. The town then bought the property for nearly $5 million and plans to lease it to a developer to build a sports complex.

Construction on the complex is scheduled to start in the spring.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags