(FOX BUSINESS) -- On Tuesday, Ford Motor Co. unveiled the new 2020 Ford Escape, an update to the auto manufacturer's second most popular model, and one the company hopes will reinvigorate lagging sales amid an $11 billion global restructuring effort.
According to a report by Fox Business, Ford is pinning its turnaround efforts on a new fleet -- including updates to the Ford Explorer and Lincoln Corsair, as well as the all-new Ford Ranger and Lincoln Aviator -- amid several quarters of disappointing earnings.
The Escape falls just behind the F-Series pickup truck as Ford's best-selling vehicle in the United States. The new model aims to capitalize on the shift in consumer preference towards sports utility vehicles, as well as electric cars.
"Crossovers are the largest segment in the U.S. at nearly 40 percent of all new vehicle sales annually," said David Whiston, equity strategist at Morningstar Research Services, according to the Fox Business report. "Ford's crossover lineup has gotten old relative to [General Motor's], so the Escape and Explorer, both out this year, will be a big help in hat regard."
The new Escape will be offered in both a standard hybrid and plug-in variant, along with a standard gas engine-powered model. It will have a range of roughly 30 miles in electric-only mode, making it ideal for city driving and daily use, and it charges in as little as three-and-a-half hours.
According to the Fox Business report, the update is 200 pounds lighter than the most recent 2013 model and, while the vehicle is slightly shorter, the headroom is greater in the 2020 Escape. It will reach showrooms this Fall.
