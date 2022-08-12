Editor's Note
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Does your home need a refresh? Maybe there are some things you have always wanted to add or change but haven't yet.
Well, the 2022 Tour of Remodeled homes in Louisville could help with remodeling ideas.
Ten homes remodeled homes will be featured Saturday and Sunday throughout the greater Louisville area. The remodeling industry is seeing a nearly 25% increase in projects over the last 18 months as people work more and more from home following the COVID-19 pandemic.
"When COVID hit, people started staying home more, started paying attention to their surroundings," said Tom Waller, president of the Home Builders Association of Greater Louisville. "
What's hot this year is an area that's usually pretty cool: the basement.
"Back seven or eight years ago, a lot of people didn't finish their basements," Waller said. "They decided to wait. So now, they are basically saying, 'Hey, we need to go in and finish it.'"
Contractors are seeing more clients finish basements and not just use them as storage.
"When you go in the basement, you're not really having those exterior finishes and costs, foundations, yards and things like that," said remodeler Brandon Fields, owner of Twin Spires Remodeling. "So it is a way to maximize square footage without the cost of an addition."
All the remodelers and contractors in the show are part of the Kentucky Homebuilders Association and offer at least a one-year warranty. Kentucky one of the few states where builders do not have to have a state license.
Just outside of St. Matthews, Mary Edwards' home had nearly a complete remodel — from top to bottom — including the addition of new patio and massive closet and new bathroom.
Crews worked down to the last minute on some homes just in time for the home show. Contractors and owners are often at the homes during the tours to answer questions and share experiences.
"That's the thing that is good about this tour," said Steve Hartung, president of Java Construction. "They can come and see actually what you have done vs. someone saying, 'Well, I've done this. I have done that.'"
Contractors said supply chain issues are beginning to ease up, but so will the now-red hot house market, which is expected to cool off in the next year.
"It's a great time for the community to get out and see the great people we have in the industry," Waller said. "It's amazing the talent we actually have."
The 2022 Tour of Remodeled Homes is Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 13-14 from 12-6 p.m.
For tickets and home locations,
click here.
Welch Builders Inc.
Welch Builders Inc. built this house at 304 Stodghill Place in Louisville. Photo courtesy of the Building Industry Association of Greater Louisville.
Designer Builders Inc.
Designer Builders Inc. built this house at 1219 Audubon Parkway in Louisville. Photo courtesy of the Building Industry Association of Greater Louisville.
Buttorff Design and Construction
Buttorff Design and Construction built this house at 15402 Champions Lake Place in Louisville. Photo courtesy of the Building Industry Association of Greater Louisville.
