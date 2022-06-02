IMAGES | Group of veterans on 2nd Honor Flight Bluegrass of 2022 return to Louisville
A group of more than 80 veterans returned to Louisville from the second Honor Flight Bluegrass of the year on Thursday, June 2, 2022. (WDRB photo)
The trip included visits to the WWII, Korean and Vietnam war memorials, the Arlington National Ceremony, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and others.
The flight took 82 veterans to the nation's capitol, including a 96-year-old WWII veteran who earned three Bronze Stars in the Pacific Theatre.
Seven Korean War veterans were also on the flight, including five who were 90 years old or more. The remaining 74 were Vietnam veterans, who never received a proper welcome home celebration, until now.
Honor Flight Bluegrass flies three missions each year, bringing veterans on the journey free of charge. This was the second trip this year, with the third one scheduled for this fall.
The public is always encouraged to welcome the veterans home when their flight returns by lining the airport's terminal with signs, flags and cheers.
Honor Flight Bluegrass is a completely donor- and volunteer-run organization. Each trip costs about $100,000. To sign up, sign someone else up or donate to the organization, click here.