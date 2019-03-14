STORMS 3-14-19 BROWNSTOWN INDIANA - CHRIS SUTTER.jpg

Brownstown, Indiana - WDRB's Chris Sutter

BROWNSTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Strong storms moved through southern Indiana on Thursday bringing high winds, hail and possible tornadoes.

Widespread power outages were reported across southern Indiana. Duke Energy had a total of 17,500 customers without power at the height of the storm. Floyd, Clark and Crawford Counties had thousands without power.

WDRB News viewers shared photos of debris, dark clouds, hail and possible funnel clouds from Corydon to Brownstown, where a lot of damage was reported.

In Jackson County, the owners of a small farm are cleaning up debris after a possible tornado blew through Thursday afternoon. Owner Michael Isaacs said he wasn't home when the storm moved through, but he knew he had to get home to get to his cows in his barn.

There was a calf in there that he and his neighbors were concerned about. She's doing just fine. But the barn sits just feet away from much of the damage.

"As a matter of fact, it's fortunate we kept it in the barn, because we thought about letting it out," Isaacs said. "And a couple of days before that, it would've been where the grain bin is sitting right now. When we got here, she was laying down just as cool as can be."

The National Weather Service will have to survey the damage and make the official call on whether is was straight-line winds or a tornado that caused the damage.

