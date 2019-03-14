Wind Advisory! Morning rain, then afternoon/evening storms that could be severe. .
Tonight
Thunderstorms and gusty winds during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 44F. WSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
IMAGES | Viewer photos of storms and damage in southern Indiana
Orleans, Indiana - Courtesy Madi Baker
Orleans, Indiana - Courtesy Madi Baker
Salem, Indiana - Courtesy Julie Barger
Salem, Indiana - Courtesy Julie Barger
Vernon, Indiana - Courtesy Matthew Green
Brownstown, Indiana - Courtesy ISP Sgt. Stephen Wheeles
Brownstown, Indiana - Courtesy ISP Sgt. Stephen Wheeles
Brownstown, Indiana - Courtesy ISP Sgt. Stephen Wheeles
Brownstown, Indiana - Courtesy ISP Sgt. Stephen Wheeles
Gibson, Indiana in Washington County - Courtesy Yvonne Bush
Hail in Greenville, Indiana - WDRB Photojournalist Jeff Gordon
Little York, Indiana in Washington County - Courtesy Yvonne Bush
Little York, Indiana in Washington County - Courtesy Yvonne Bush
Greenville, Indiana- Courtesy Jeff Liddle
Brownstown, Indiana - WDRB's Chris Sutter
In Jackson County, the owners of a small farm are cleaning up debris after a possible tornado blew through Thursday afternoon. Owner Michael Isaacs said he wasn't home when the storm moved through, but he knew he had to get home to get to his cows in his barn.
There was a calf in there that he and his neighbors were concerned about. She's doing just fine. But the barn sits just feet away from much of the damage.
"As a matter of fact, it's fortunate we kept it in the barn, because we thought about letting it out," Isaacs said. "And a couple of days before that, it would've been where the grain bin is sitting right now. When we got here, she was laying down just as cool as can be."
The National Weather Service will have to survey the damage and make the official call on whether is was straight-line winds or a tornado that caused the damage.