LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new event space in downtown Louisville has one of the best views in the city.
The Hyatt Regency downtown just opened a new space on the top floor of the hotel. You can see a 360-degree view of downtown.
It used to be a revolving restaurant when the hotel opened in 1971, but that closed in 2001.
It has now reopened as an event space seating 200 people.
"Obviously, with the new convention center and the new hotels in the city, our owners and our management company decided it was time for us to spruce up the hotel," said Will Barber, director of sales and events for Hyatt Regency Louisville. "So we finished all of our meeting space last year. We just finished the spire that we're in now, and then we are working on our first and second quarter, our visitor entrances to the hotel."
The upgrades will be done by this year's Kentucky Derby.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.