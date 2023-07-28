Butt Drugs closing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An iconic southern Indiana staple is auctioning off items from its 71 years in business.

Butt Drugs in Corydon announced its closure in April, citing, in part, changes in health care and the lack of control by pharmacies to control what insurance companies pay for medicines.

Known for its "I (heart) Butt Drugs" merchandise and billboards, the business opened in 1952 and had been family owned and operated since its closing on May 1, 2023. 

In a Facebook post Friday, the drug store said "the time has come to share the historical building blocks of Butt Drugs." 

The business is hosting an online auction through Aug. 8. Items include signs, vintage decorations, original fixtures, memorabilia, a jukebox, furniture and more. You can even get your hands on the "Buttique" sign, the exterior "Butt Drugs" signage, or the "Butt Drugs Drive-up Service" sign, if you bid high enough. The coin-operated horse ride, "Sandy," is also up for grabs.

In addition to the online auction, an open house/inspection is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 3, from 4-6 p.m. at the store in Corydon.

"When we announced the closing mid-April, we were overwhelmed with the love and support from everyone, near and far," the store's Facebook post read. "Thank you for the hugs, letters, phone calls, flowers, and uplifting words throughout this hard time. Although it felt like a 2-week long wake before our last day on May 1, it will always be remembered as a celebration of life that was shared with you. 

"Butt Drugs will always have enduring love for our community and loyal customers. We hope you are able to cherish and reminisce with us as we spread the ashes, and celebrate the life of Butt Drugs."

Butt Drugs opened in 1952 on East Chestnut Street in Corydon as "William H. Butt Drugs." The store's current owner, Katie Butt Beckort, bought the store from her father, who had continued the business as "Butt Rexall Drugs."

"When I took over and purchased it from my father, we legally changed it to 'Butt Drugs.' Keeping it simple," Beckort explained to WDRB in a past story.

"Butt was the given name, you know," Beckort said. "You make it what it is, you make it what life can be, have fun with it." 

The business used the family name in commercial jingles with clever puns, and Beckort said the shop had been known for its old-fashioned soda fountain and a prescription pick-up in the store's rear (that's no joke).

People traveled from all over just to get their "I love Butt Drugs" t-shirts, magnets and hats.

Beckort said the store could have closed five years ago, but she got creative and made sacrifices to keep the store open, but from a business standpoint the business was unable to continue.

"It was one of the hardest decisions I've ever made," she said.

To look at all of the items being auctioned off, and place a bid, click here.

