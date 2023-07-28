IMAGES | Infamous Butt Drugs Pharmacy in southern Indiana auctioning off memorabilia
A merchandise bundle from the infamous Butt Drugs in Corydon, Indiana, up for auction after the business closed May 1, 2023. (Beckort Auctions LLC)
A jukebox from the infamous Butt Drugs in Corydon, Indiana, up for auction after the business closed May 1, 2023. (Beckort Auctions LLC)
The "Buttique" sign from the infamous Butt Drugs in Corydon, Indiana, up for auction after the business closed May 1, 2023. (Beckort Auctions LLC)
Vintage camera equipment from the infamous Butt Drugs in Corydon, Indiana, up for auction after the business closed May 1, 2023. (Beckort Auctions LLC)
Original pharmacy scales from the infamous Butt Drugs in Corydon, Indiana, up for auction after the business closed May 1, 2023. (Beckort Auctions LLC)
A vintage cash register from the infamous Butt Drugs in Corydon, Indiana, up for auction after the business closed May 1, 2023. (Beckort Auctions LLC)
'Sandy,' the coin-operated kiddie ride at the infamous Butt Drugs in Corydon, Indiana, is up for auction after the business closed May 1, 2023. (Beckort Auctions LLC)
In addition to the online auction, an open house/inspection is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 3, from 4-6 p.m. at the store in Corydon.
"When we announced the closing mid-April, we were overwhelmed with the love and support from everyone, near and far," the store's Facebook post read. "Thank you for the hugs, letters, phone calls, flowers, and uplifting words throughout this hard time. Although it felt like a 2-week long wake before our last day on May 1, it will always be remembered as a celebration of life that was shared with you.
"Butt Drugs will always have enduring love for our community and loyal customers. We hope you are able to cherish and reminisce with us as we spread the ashes, and celebrate the life of Butt Drugs."
Butt Drugs opened in 1952 on East Chestnut Street in Corydon as "William H. Butt Drugs." The store's current owner, Katie Butt Beckort, bought the store from her father, who had continued the business as "Butt Rexall Drugs."
Inside Corydon's infamous Butt Drugs, which closed in May 2023 after 71 years in business in southern Indiana. (WDRB photo)
"Butt was the given name, you know," Beckort said. "You make it what it is, you make it what life can be, have fun with it."
The business used the family name in commercial jingles with clever puns, and Beckort said the shop had been known for its old-fashioned soda fountain and a prescription pick-up in the store's rear (that's no joke).
People traveled from all over just to get their "I love Butt Drugs" t-shirts, magnets and hats.