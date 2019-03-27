LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People can now spend the night at the Huber Farmhouse.
According to a news release, Uncle Joe's Bird Nest is now available to the public for a vacation rental. The restored, 3,800 square foot, two-story farmhouse belonged to Bonnie and the late Joe Huber.
"Masterfully restored with quality workmanship and materials, this spacious 3,800 square foot home features wood and tile floors throughout, beamed and wood ceilings, two fireplaces, first floor master suite and laundry, eat-in equipped kitchen and formal dining, spacious family room with built-ins and wet bar, living room and sun room plus two bedrooms and family room upstairs and finished walkout basement," the news release states.
The home sleeps six, and is right next door to the Joe Huber Family Farm and Restaurant and the Orchard & Winery in Starlight, Indiana.
People can rent the farmhouse for between $200 and $300 a night.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.